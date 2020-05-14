Houston Health Department hosting 2 virtual job fairs Thursday aimed at hiring 300

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department is hosting a pair of virtual job fairs on Thursday to help expand the department’s coronavirus workforce.

The events will happen at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Microsoft Teams platform.

Officials said they aim to hire about 300 people for temporary positions including contact tracers, call-center representatives, community involvement coordinators, epidemiologists and nurses.

People who are interested in attending the fairs should visit the city’s careers page to find the link.