Houston Health Department hosting 2 virtual job fairs Thursday aimed at hiring 300
HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department is hosting a pair of virtual job fairs on Thursday to help expand the department’s coronavirus workforce.
The events will happen at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Microsoft Teams platform.
Officials said they aim to hire about 300 people for temporary positions including contact tracers, call-center representatives, community involvement coordinators, epidemiologists and nurses.
People who are interested in attending the fairs should visit the city’s careers page to find the link.
