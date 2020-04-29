Man sues Trump for denying stimulus payments to American citizens married to immigrants

A man from Illinois is suing President Donald Trump for denying stimulus payments to American citizens who are married to immigrants who don’t have social security numbers, Fox 10 reports.

The plaintiff, named in the class-action lawsuit under the alias “John Doe,” and his spouse reportedly file their tax returns jointly.

The couple, who have two children who are also American citizens, would have received $3,400, as long as both their child are younger than 17-years-old.

According to Fox 10, the suit claims that the plaintiff and other Americans married to immigrants have been discriminated against.

The CARES Act, which Trump signed into law on March 27, grants a $1,200 payment for every U.S. citizen who has a social security number, is not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return and earns less than $75,000 annually. For married couples who file jointly, their income must be less than $99,000.

Couples who file joint tax returns where one spouse has an individual taxpayer identification number instead of a social security number are excluded from the CARES Act, the lawsuit says according to Fox 10.

Fox 10 reports that Doe is demanding that the provision in question be removed from the CARES Act, as well as an unspecified amount of damages for “substantial mental pain and suffering and severe emotional distress and injury.”