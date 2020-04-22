These Houston-area malls are offering retail-to-go starting Friday. How it will work

HOUSTON – Houston-area malls are preparing for some of their retailers to reopen Friday, as stores statewide navigate “retail-to-go,” as outlined by Governor Greg Abbott in an executive order announced last week.

“We’re anxious for them to get back to full operation as soon as possible,” said Harry Hadland, Vice President of Property Management at Metro National Corporation, which owns Memorial City Mall.

Hadland said Memorial City was in the process of finalizing which stores plan to reopen Friday.

“We have a list that we’re working with now but we don’t have 100% confirmation yet,” he added.

Under the governor’s plan, retailers are allowed to reopen for curbside pickups. The move, outlined Friday in an executive order, maintains retailers and customers maintain social distancing suggestions.

Here is a look at some area malls and what their plans are:

Memorial City Mall

“Made arrangements with retailers so that purchases are made online or over the phone are delivered to the vehicle curbside placed in the back seat to the truck of the car,” Hadland said.

Baybrook Mall

Approximately 23 tenants are expected to participate – 12 essential retailers are currently offering curbside service (restaurants, The Container Store, etc.), 11 to 15 are expected to join this group on Friday.

Pick-ups will take place in front of Entrance 2 of the enclosed portion of the mall, between Macy’s and the former Sear’s location. For purchases made at the outdoor portion of the mall, pick-ups will take place closes to the retailer.

Deerbrook Mall

Approximately 10 to 15 tenants are expected to participate.

Pick-ups will take place in front of Entrance 2, located in the parking area under the AMC Theater and next to Dick’s Sporting Goods

First Colony Mall

Approximately 15 to 20 tenants are expected to participate, including restaurants offering curbside service

Pick-ups will take place outside of Entrance 2, between JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Willowbrook Mall

Approximately 10 to 15 tenants are expected to participate

Pick-ups will take place at the mall food court entrance between Dillard’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

The Woodlands Mall

Approximately 30 retailers are expected to participate

Pick-ups will take place at the north entrance of the mall between Nordstrom and JCPenney

In a statement to KPRC2, a spokesperson for Brookfield Properties that owns five malls in the Houston area said:

“Guests will park in the numbered spaces of the designated parking area and call the store, providing the space number they’re in, as well as the make and model of their vehicle. Employees of the store will bring the purchased items directly to the vehicle. There will be no need for the guest to get out of their vehicle,” wrote Rachel Wille, senior public relations and social media specialist.

KPRC2 will update the list as more area retailers release their plans.