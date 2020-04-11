Didn’t file taxes? Here’s how you can get your stimulus check faster and electronically

As Economic Impact Payment stimulus checks begin hitting the bank accounts of millions of Americans, the IRS is offering a new way for those who did not file taxes to get their checks more easily, WKMG reports.

Direct deposit is the preferred method for the government to issue the money, but paper checks will be mailed eventually as well. Many Americans do not file taxes or haven’t updated their banking information since the last time they filed. The IRS is now allowing people to add new electronic banking information.

Non-filers can complete an application on the IRS website with simple information so the agency has the most up-to-date banking details on file.

According to the IRS, this application should be filled out if you did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples). This includes people who had no income.

Additionally, the IRS said people in these groups who have qualifying children under age 17 can use this application to claim the $500 payment per child.

If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, Social Security Disability Insurance benefits, or Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits you should not fill out the aforementioned form, according to the IRS.

Information you will need to provide:

Full name, current mailing address and an email address

Date of birth and valid Social Security number

Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one

Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one

Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one

For each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse

Millions of Americans should receive as much as $1,200, as the first wave of payouts begins.

The date of the payout varies based on individuals’ method of filing their taxes, the Washington Post reported. Those who file electronically can have payments distributed more quickly.

The IRS must print and mail paper checks to Americans who did not file taxes electronically. They should start receiving their checks after April 24, when about $30 million in paper checks are scheduled to be mailed out.

To fill out the non-filers IRS form, click here.