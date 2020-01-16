Meet ‘The Barnacle’: Twitter user complains about UH $920 windshield penalty, hilarious responses ensue

HOUSTON – The University of Houston is responding after a Twitter user complained about a $920 parking violation that included a windshield device akin to a tire boot dubbed “the barnacle.”

$920 to get this removed.

All bc the university doesn’t have enough permits available nor parking options that are affordable for students that already pay to attend the University. Everyone send a dollar my way😢 @uhparking @UHouston pic.twitter.com/psTm6OWqVT — babayaga (@iasimeany) January 15, 2020

User babayaga wrote on Twitter, “$920 to get this removed. All bc the university doesn’t have enough permits available nor parking options that are affordable for students that already pay to attend the University. Everyone send a dollar my way😢 @uhparking @UHouston”

The university’s parking arm replied on Twitter saying that valid permits are available at all times, but the Twitter user complained about the cost saying they are around $800. Undeterred, the university wrote back with quotes for a permit that costs $337.

KPRC 2 has reached out to the university parking organization for more information on the penalties that would lead to “the barnacle” being applied onto a vehicle.

We still have some Garage 5 permits available for purchase in either of our two customer service locations on campus. The prorated cost if bought today is around $423. Then if you do not need it for the summer, you can return it for a prorated refund. — UH Parking (@uhparking) January 15, 2020

Correction: The prorated rate for a Garage 5 permit if bought today is around $337 for commuters. — UH Parking (@uhparking) January 15, 2020

However, others shared ways that the Twitter user could potentially circumvent the system, ranging in ideas from breaking the windshield to scraping the adherent mechanism from the glass surface with a credit or gift card.

Here are some of the most hilarious responses.

Me driving that thang anyways 😂 pic.twitter.com/MmsgIOb6IG — Audemars (@THEAdrianPearce) January 15, 2020

I just saw a post on how to remove it. They said turn on the defroster for like 15 minutes and use a credit card to pry the suction of the windshield 💀 — Nia Moné ♊️ (@_NiaTheGreat) January 16, 2020