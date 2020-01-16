75ºF

Money

Meet ‘The Barnacle’: Twitter user complains about UH $920 windshield penalty, hilarious responses ensue

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

A tweet going viral about a University of Houston parking penalty, as collected from Twitter on Jan. 16, 2020. (babayaga/@iasimeany/Twitter)

HOUSTON – The University of Houston is responding after a Twitter user complained about a $920 parking violation that included a windshield device akin to a tire boot dubbed “the barnacle.”

User babayaga wrote on Twitter, “$920 to get this removed. All bc the university doesn’t have enough permits available nor parking options that are affordable for students that already pay to attend the University. Everyone send a dollar my way😢 @uhparking @UHouston”

The university’s parking arm replied on Twitter saying that valid permits are available at all times, but the Twitter user complained about the cost saying they are around $800. Undeterred, the university wrote back with quotes for a permit that costs $337.

KPRC 2 has reached out to the university parking organization for more information on the penalties that would lead to “the barnacle” being applied onto a vehicle.

However, others shared ways that the Twitter user could potentially circumvent the system, ranging in ideas from breaking the windshield to scraping the adherent mechanism from the glass surface with a credit or gift card.

Here are some of the most hilarious responses.

