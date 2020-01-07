Here’s when you can start filing your 2019 taxes

HOUSTON – A new year means tax season is just around the corner, and Uncle Sam is ready.

The IRS announced Tuesday that the agency will begin processing 2019 returns on Jan. 27. According to officials, people can file their returns before that date, but they won’t be processed until then.

The deadline to file your taxes is April 15.

“The IRS and the nation’s tax community are committed to making this another smooth filing season,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a written statement.

The Free File program will be offered by the IRS again this year. There is also a multitude of paid and other free tax-preparation services that people can use. The IRS is also offering free tax help from trained volunteers across the country as part of the VITA program.

“The IRS encourages everyone to consider filing electronically and choosing direct deposit,” Rettig said. “It’s fast, accurate and the best way to get your refund as quick as possible.”

To find a VITA location, for information about the Free File program or to get your tax questions answered, go to IRS.gov.