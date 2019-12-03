Halliburton lays off 800 in Oklahoma, plant closure expected

Halliburton is laying off more than 800 employees in El Reno, Oklahoma, and says it expects to close its office in the Oklahoma City suburb.

Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development spokesman David Crow says the agency was notified of the layoffs and apparent closure of the office, effective Monday.

A Halliburton Energy Services Inc. spokeswoman tells The Associated Press the company will provide additional information “by midday” Tuesday.

Crow provided a letter from Houston-based Halliburton, dated Monday, that says the “mass layoff” of 808 employees is expected to be permanent and that “at this time it is expected that the facility will not remain open.”

He says the letter was the first the agency had heard of the pending layoffs and office closure.

Halliburton statement

Erin Fuchs, external affairs supervisor for Halliburton, released the following statement Tuesday about the layoffs:

"Halliburton confirms it is relocating the majority of its operations in El Reno to its Duncan field camp in December. We made this decision in response to reduced activity levels in Oklahoma and the greater Mid-Continent area. Consolidating our operations takes advantage of Halliburton’s extensive footprint and synergies in the Duncan area including a strong employee hub and manufacturing expertise.

“While the majority of employees were offered relocation, Halliburton also reduced its workforce in El Reno. Making this decision was not easy, nor taken lightly, but unfortunately, it was necessary as we work to align our operations to reduced customer activity.”

KPRC 2 contributed to this report.