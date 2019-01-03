Katy resident claims $5 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch ticket game

KATY, Texas - A Katy resident has claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $5 million in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, lottery officials said.

The ticket was purchased at Mason Road Food Mart at 875 South Mason Road in Katy. Lottery officials said the winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Winning Millions, which lottery officials said offers more than $170 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.08, including break-even prizes, lottery officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.