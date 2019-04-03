Send a letter: Group asks community to mail Friendswood girl facing intense spine surgery

HOUSTON - A group on social media is asking for people in the Houston area to send a young Friendswood girl letters ahead of her scoliosis surgery coming up on May 6.

The cards for Natalie Wardlaw, 14, will be saved for after her surgery to “help her heal as she makes it through this big surgery,” according to the social media post.

Natalie is expected to have a six-month recovery.

Scoliosis is a sideways curvature of the spine that occurs most often during the growth spurt just before puberty, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's unclear what causes the condition.

Natalie has a genetic disorder called Pfeiffer syndrome, in addition to a number of other medical issues, according to the social media group.

If you would like to also send a letter to Natalie for her recovery, send a letter to this address:

Natalie Wardlaw c/o Denise Drunk

PO Box 2436

Friendswood, TX 77549



