Earn your badge with this quiz on famous police TV shows, movies

First of all, thank you.

Thank you to all the brave law enforcement personnel that sacrifice their lives each day to protect us, and here’s hoping you get proper recognition on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

But second of all, in honor of the day, let’s have some fun.

Television and movies have depicted law enforcement for decades with classic shows and films, and in light of that, here’s a quiz to test your knowledge on some of those famous productions about cops and detectives.

Try not to be too handcuffed (pun intended) by the questions.