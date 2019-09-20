Here are the 5 freshest new businesses to debut in Houston

Interested in exploring the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a wine and cheese shop to a Middle Eastern spot, read on for a list of the newest spots to open for business around town.

Montrose Cheese & Wine

New to 1618 Westheimer Road in Montrose is Montrose Cheese & Wine, a wine bar and cheese shop.

The shop offers a rotating selection of 125 wines and 12-15 cheeses from around the world. Customers can also grab coffee, tea, pastries and a limited number of sandwiches daily. (See the full menu here.)

Kathmandu Curry

Photo: gita p./Yelp

Kathmandu Curry is a Himalayan/Nepalese spot, that recently opened at 5711 Hillcroft Ave., Suite A-6, in Sharpstown.

The spot offers momos (Nepali-style dumpling served with tomato chutney) along with main courses like barbecued Lamb Mustang marinated in Himalayanspices and salmon tandoori marinated with ginger, herbs and freshlyground spices. (Explore the menu here.)

Natural Pawz

Photo: zoe q./Yelp

Stop by 208 Westheimer Road in Montrose and you'll find Natural Pawz, a pet store.

This franchise has locations throughout Austin and Houston. It has pet supplies, toys, treats and all-natural cat and dog food. It also offers services like grooming, self-wash bathing stations, doggy daycare and training. (Check out all the services offered here.)

The Man's Chair

Photo: rachel b./Yelp

Now open at 2870 Gessner Road, Suite A-5, in Spring Branch North is The Man's Chair, a barber shop.

The shop offers modified haircuts, a traditional barber's haircut, a traditional straight razor shave, mustache and beard trimming, a hot lather shave and more. (Find all the services offered here.)

Kandahari Karahai n Kababs

Photo: jibran k./Yelp

Kandahari Karahai n Kababs is a halal, Afghan and Middle Eastern spot, that recently opened its doors at 5626 Hilcroft St. in Sharpstown.

The restaurant offers beef chicken and lamb kofta kebab platters, bolani (Afghan flat bread), beef shank stew and goat chops.

