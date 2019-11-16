Santa's Tavern pop-up Christmas bar is serving up giant, boozy holiday drinks in Houston. (Image from Santa's Tavern Facebook Page)

HOUSTON - It really is the most wonderful time of the year!

Houston is getting an immersive pop-up Christmas bar that will have everything you need to have a jolly yuletide season.

Santa's Tavern opened Friday at the Porch Swing Pub on 69 Heights Blvd, and it's serving up delectable, boozy drinks that are flowing with Christmas spirits (pun intended). The pop-up bar will be open all season, closing Dec. 31.

Images from Santa's Tavern Facebook page There's a pop-up Christmas bar in Houston with giant, boozy holiday drinks. (Images from Santa's Tavern Facebook page)

The pop-up bar has wall-to-wall decor, "instagrammable holiday drinks," and photo ops with Santa, according to Santa's Tavern website. Santa's Tavern even has kid-friendly hours before 6 p.m.

The bar's menu is divided into the "Naughty list" and the "Nice list" and features drinks with names like "The Mean One," "Oh Snap!," "The Red Nose Reindeer," and more.

You have to buy tickets for the time slots you want (kid-friendly or adults only) and prices range from $10 to $20. You will have access to Santa's Tavern (indoors), and Santa's Tavern Ski Resort (outdoors) during your time slot.

You can buy tickets for a visit to Santa's Tavern here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.