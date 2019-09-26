These are the most common relationship deal-breakers

ORLANDO, Fla. - The average woman will kiss 15 men, have four one-night stands, be in two long-term relationships, live with one ex-partner and have her heart broken twice before she meets the one. Men, on the other hand, will be stood up twice and have six one-night stands before they meet the person of their dreams.

Although love and attraction are subjective, researchers found the most common deal-breakers when it comes to relationships.

Are your expectations too high or too low? Are you still looking for "the one"? You might have more dating to do.

A survey of more than two thousand men and women found that the national average of partners is seven-point-two. Utah had the lowest number of partners at 2.6, with Louisiana having the highest average at 15.7.

But are you being too picky? What are your deal breakers?

Researchers from the U.S. and Australia found the most common deal-breakers for short-term relationships were "health issues," like STDS, "smells bad" and "has poor hygiene."

When it comes to long-term relationships, the top three deal breakers were a partner who is abusive or has anger issues, someone dating multiple partners and someone who is untrustworthy.

The study on deal breakers published in Sage Journal surveyed participants aged 21 to 76, and found that the older adults had more deal-breakers than the younger ones.

