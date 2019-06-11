Quiz: Are you actually getting enough fiber?

HOUSTON - It's a buzzworthy term in medicine right now: "gut health" -- as more research is identifying diseases that are linked to your gut.

If you're staying hydrated and eating enough fiber, your digestive tract is functioning properly. However, Kristin Kabay, dietitian at Advice for Eating, said most people aren't getting enough.

Fiber can prevent illnesses like heart disease, diabetes and colon cancer, according to Kabay.

Here's a look at how much dietary fiber is found in some common foods:

1 cup raspberries has 8 grams fiber -- almost twice what's in an apple. Add them to oatmeal, salads or snack on them with popcorn or whole-grain toast for an extra 5 grams of fiber.

1 cup chia seeds equals ten grams of fiber.

1 cup of black beans has 15 grams of fiber. Eat them with brown rice and get nearly 19 grams in total.

1 cup of boiled peas has 9 grams of fiber – that’s more than broccoli or Brussels sprouts.

Now let's test your knowledge. Watch the video above and see if you can get all the questions right.

SOURCE: MAYO CLINIC

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.