How to find the most healthy wine for you

All the talk about wine being good for your heart is because it contains resveratrol, which is packed with antioxidants.

Therefore, if you're shopping for a wine with health benefits, look for one with a deep, dark color. Think dry reds like pinot noir, cabernet or merlot.

If the wine gives you a stuffy nose or headaches, dietitians say that's likely from the sulfates, preservatives, possibly pesticides and sugar in it.

To get the lowest amount of sugar, Brittany Link from Advice for Eating said, look for an ABV or ALC number on the label.

“The lower the ABV or ALC number, the less calories and sugar it is typically going to have,” Link said. “The range goes from 9 to 17, so anywhere on the lower end -- 9, 10, 11 -- is going to be the lighter wine choice for you.”

Sweet wines, white wines and champagne typically pack more sugar, carbs and have a higher ABV. To try and get the lowest calorie options, look for brut natural, brut zero on sparkling labels and for white wines, a pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc.

No matter which you choose, no more than one glass a day is recommended for women, two glasses per day for men under 65. A glass of wine is equal to five, not eight, ounces.

More than five ounces a day has the opposite of health benefits and can lead to a higher risk of heart problems.

