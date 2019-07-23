How to cheat on your diet and still lose weight

ORLANDO, Fla. - Weight Watchers, South Beach diet and Dash Diet are just a few of the 41 different diet plans Americans can partake in.

Along with losing weight, diets can help prevent and control heart disease and diabetes, but what do you do when you hit your cheat day?

According to the Boston medical center, nearly 45 million Americans go on a diet each year and spend $33 billion on weight loss products alone. But many of us do end up breaking our own diets from time to time.

Nutritionists say that it is OK to have a little dessert after a meal, but cautions to keep it between 100 to 150 calories such as 20 animal crackers, five Hershey’s kisses or 12 peanut M&M’s.

Dietitian Mascha Davis also says to try to make your cheat meals healthier by getting veggies on your pizza or ordering whole wheat crust. Another suggestion is to, work out before you eat your cheat meal. According to Eatthis.com, just a 20-minute workout will help create room for more carbohydrates. And don’t let guilt cause you to skip a meal.

According to dietitian Judy Cohen, it might make matters worse.

“You’re not filling yourself up with nutrients so those hunger cues will still be there and you’ll still want to eat,” Cohen said.

With ways to enjoy your cravings and stay on track.

To help plan out your meals go to Choosemyplate.gov to see how many servings are right for you.

