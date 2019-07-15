Everything you need to know about popular new home workout P.Volve

HOUSTON - Local mom, blogger and full-time employee Veronika Javor said she hasn’t been committed to working out in years until she discovered P.Volve.

“I actually didn't work out during either of my pregnancies, I was really sick, and postpartum you know I went back to work full-time and just balancing all of that I never made the time for myself,” she confessed.

However, she says P.Volve is something she craves doing and can fit it in as soon as her kids are in bed.

WHAT IS IT?

The new on-demand workout takes “no-excuses” to the next level. You may have seen ads on social media for P.Volve. It can be done anywhere, with or without equipment and for almost any increment of time: 20, 40, 60 minutes.

WHERE DO I FIND IT?

Online. This is a streaming service or you can order equipment and DVDs, but it’s all found on the company’s website: Pvolve.com

WHERE DO I BUY EQUIPMENT?

You can also purchase the equipment online, although the company says not all of the workouts require you to use its equipment.

HOW DOES THIS WORK?

This is a low-intensity workout. It’s most closely compared to Pilates or The Bar Method. However, Javor said P.Volve differs because, “There's no pulsing and you only do eight repetitions of every move.”

Check out Javor's blog and the P.Volve website for more information about why Javor loves P.Volve and how P.Volve loves her back.

