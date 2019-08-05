Back 2 School: How to get your kids back on a bedtime routine

HOUSTON - It’s time to get back-to-school ready and back on schedule.

KPRC 2 health reporter Haley Hernandez spoke with Pam Sanders, a Kelsey Seybold pediatrician, who spilled the secrets to parents on how to get kids back on a bedtime routine.

GO SLOW

The secret is going slow so it's hardly noticeable.

Each day from now until you hit the desired bedtime, you should practice falling asleep 15 minutes earlier and waking up 15 minutes earlier, according to Kelsey-Seybold Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center.

For example, tonight try getting the kids to bed at 10, then 9:45 tomorrow, then 9:30 and so on...

SCHOOL IS STILL WEEKS AWAY, WHY NOW?

The National Sleep Foundation said ideally, you should start two weeks before the first day.

After all, better grades may depend on better sleep. The NSF recommends once you get that sleep schedule established, maintain it. Don't use the weekends to "catch up on sleep."

ELECTRONICS INTERFERE WITH FALLING ASLEEP AND SLEEP QUALITY

Keep those electronics out of the bedroom. Video games, televisions, computers and cellphones can lead to poor sleep. In fact, eliminate exposure to electronics within an hour before bed.

LIMIT CAFFEINE AND WATCH THEIR DIET

In addition, limit caffeine, especially after lunch. Make sure your kids eat well and exercise regularly because both promote sleep.

