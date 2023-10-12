What’s going around? Upper respiratory illness, stomach bugs, COVID

HOUSTON – What’s going around in the Houston area?

Houston

Dr. Bazgha Khalid, internal medicine, managing physician, Eldridge Clinic, said she’s seeing the usual colds and some COVID in her clinic.

Dr. Yen Nguyen, pediatrics, Eldridge Clinic, is seeing a few cases of RSV, increased asthma and wheezing exacerbations. Plus, there have been plenty of colds since school started.

Plus, the City of Houston shows fall allergies are high right now.

Fort Bend County

Dr. Pamela Sanders, pediatrics, Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center, said she’s seeing mostly viral upper respiratory infections and gastroenteritis. Not a lot of flu cases have come into her clinic yet.

Pearland

Dr. Melanie Ribbeck, Pediatrics, Pearland Clinic, said she’s seeing a lot of viral upper respiratory infections and gastroenteritis are going around. This week she tested for the first case of influenza, which means she’s encouraging everyone to get their flu shots now.

Clear Lake

Dr. Karen Wittenburg, Pediatrics, Clear Lake Clinic, said she’s seeing lots of RSV (and several infants hospitalized for it), strep throat, and still some COVID. Again, not much COVID here, which means the spike of the season is still to come.