Batches of birth control pills recalled because they may have reduced effectiveness, FDA warns

The pharmaceutical company behind the birth control pill Tydemy is recalling two batches of the drug because they may have reduced effectiveness.
Lupin, the New Jersey-based drugmaker, announced Saturday that it was recalling the batches after tests showed the pills had decreased levels of ascorbic acid, an inactive ingredient, and high levels of a “known impurity.”
“This could potentially impact the effectiveness of the product which could potentially result in unexpected pregnancy,” the company’s announcement said.