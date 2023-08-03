Batches of birth control pills recalled because they may have reduced effectiveness, FDA warns

FILE - A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 26, 2016. A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first-ever birth control pill that women could buy without a prescription. The request from a French drugmaker sets up a high-stakes decision for the Food and Drug Administration amid the political fallout from the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The pharmaceutical company behind the birth control pill Tydemy is recalling two batches of the drug because they may have reduced effectiveness.

Lupin, the New Jersey-based drugmaker, announced Saturday that it was recalling the batches after tests showed the pills had decreased levels of ascorbic acid, an inactive ingredient, and high levels of a “known impurity.”

“This could potentially impact the effectiveness of the product which could potentially result in unexpected pregnancy,” the company’s announcement said.

Read more from NBC News here.