86º
Join Insider

LIVE

Health

Batches of birth control pills recalled because they may have reduced effectiveness, FDA warns

NBC News

Tags: Birth Control, Recall, Recalls
FILE - A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 26, 2016. A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first-ever birth control pill that women could buy without a prescription. The request from a French drugmaker sets up a high-stakes decision for the Food and Drug Administration amid the political fallout from the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Rich Pedroncelli, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The pharmaceutical company behind the birth control pill Tydemy is recalling two batches of the drug because they may have reduced effectiveness.

Lupin, the New Jersey-based drugmaker, announced Saturday that it was recalling the batches after tests showed the pills had decreased levels of ascorbic acid, an inactive ingredient, and high levels of a “known impurity.”

“This could potentially impact the effectiveness of the product which could potentially result in unexpected pregnancy,” the company’s announcement said.

Read more from NBC News here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.