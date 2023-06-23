Which skincare products to include in your routine and how they work

HOUSTON – When it comes to skincare, do you know which products to use and why?

Options.

Seem.

Endless.

According to esthetician Frankie Garcia from Face Haus in Rice Village, there are a number of products that should be in everyone’s routine.

HYALURONIC ACID

For hyaluronic acid, apply before a lotion to help boost the benefits of the moisturizer.

“It holds moisture a thousand times its weight in water. So it’s really good to keep moisture on your skin, really good to put on damp skin,” Garcia explained.

RETINOIDS

A favorite in the skincare industry, Retin-A is available with a prescription; retinol is in many over-the-counter products.

Retinoids help with skin renewal.

“That also helps with the production of new skin,” Garcia said, “Those products basically help with many things like hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, and they also help with just skin brightening in general.”

SPF

SPF is critical for skin health.

Plus, if you use retinol, it can make you sensitive to sunlight.

“You will absolutely want to use an SPF more,” Garcia said. “And SPF is going to help keep your skin young.”

COLLAGEN

Collagen is also thought to keep skin youthful. However, skin experts said the molecules are too big to penetrate the skin using topical forms.

COST

As for cost, more doesn’t necessarily mean better. Experts said the cost of things like packaging and marketing can all drive the cost and may not indicate efficacy.

“So you can find very good items at reasonable costs,” Garcia said.

MISTAKES TO AVOID

The biggest two mistakes estheticians see: using products in excess and over-scrubbing skin; also-- not changing pillow cases often enough. Pillow cases should be replaced weekly.

For a tailored skincare treatment specific to your skin type, visit an esthetician.