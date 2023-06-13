What parents need to know about type 1 diabetes

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Kathy Sweger of The Woodlands, Texas, felt her life turn upside down when her 11-year-old son James was diagnosed with a life-changing chronic illness: Type 1 diabetes.

Kathy noticed changes in her son’s energy level and he appeared to be, “out of whack.” Her intuition told her something was seriously wrong, and she recalled a graphic depicting the warning signs of type 1 diabetes her friend Amy had shared on social media.

Watch the KPRC 2+ livestream player for live updates:

Ultimately, it was this same friend who then lent her glucose meter to Kathy so they could do a finger prick test on James. Their friend walked them through the process, and they immediately went to the ER after the results showed James’ abnormal blood sugar, where he was diagnosed with T1D.

Kathy now works with global diabetes nonprofit “Beyond Type 1″ as an advocate for the See The Signs Campaign, a life-saving grassroots effort to get the symptoms of T1D in front of as many people as possible. This is the same campaign that helped Kathy recognize the signs of her son’s diagnosis through their graphic.

It’s important to Kathy that others in her community recognize the warning signs of type 1 diabetes as she did, as 42% of patients are in a life-threatening complication known as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) at the time of their diagnosis.

SIMILAR STORIES