The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the world’s first RSV vaccine: a shot for adults ages 60 and up, made by pharmaceutical giant GSK.

The milestone was decades in the making. Researchers first attempted to develop a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus roughly 60 years ago.

In a late-stage clinical trial, the single-dose shot lowered the risk of symptomatic illness by 83% and of severe illness by 94%.

Read more on NBC News here.