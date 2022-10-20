‘I’m expecting this flu season to be worse than others’: Pediatrician warns about surging flu cases this season

HOUSTON – Flu cases are high right now.

Local doctors and health departments say the number of positive cases is more like what a typical peak of the season looks like.

Pearland Pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbeck from Kelsey-Seybold said she’s seeing a couple of kids a day in the clinic with the flu.

“I’ve seen it in babies and I’ve seen it in school-age kids and high school kids. Really, it’s affecting all ages right now. I’m having parents tell me that they have flu-like symptoms,” Ribbeck said.

According to the Houston Health Department, flu-like illnesses continue to rise in the Houston and Harris County region.

They said 1.72% of the ER visits in our region are due to flu-like illnesses for the week ending Oct. 8, which is up from 1.10% in mid-September. In the previous four flu seasons, at this time period, the percentages were below 0.5%, according to the health department.

“Children have a steeper increase in illness than adults so far this flu season,” said Houston Health spokesperson Porfirio Villareal.

“I’m expecting this flu season to be worse than others just based on what we’ve already seen,” said Ribbeck.

In Galveston County, the health department said they have 895 known flu cases.

Ribbeck said now is the time to take protective measures to stay healthy.

“Masks are always optional. I think if your child has a fever, they should certainly stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever has gone away,” she said.

If you do feel symptoms, doctors recommend the antiviral Tamiflu within 48 hours.

Since the season is surging early, Dr. Ribbeck warned antivirals may be hard to come by.

“I would work with your pharmacist, and if they are out of stock, see if they can transfer your doctor’s prescription to another location that does have it in stock,” she said.

Doctors always recommend getting your flu vaccine, too, and now is the time to get one.

Everyone older than 6-months is eligible.