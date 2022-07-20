Walmart to offer free health, vision screenings, low-cost immunizations, free COVID vaccines on Saturday

FILE - A Walmart sign displayed on the facade of a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla., on June 1, 2017. Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

HOUSTON – As a new school year approaches, Walmart is hosting a Wellness Day event where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country. Select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it easier for customers to access the resources they need.

Walmart said the goal of its Wellness Day is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their lifestyles.

During this one-day event, families can get everything below at one location:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Routine eye exams are an important part of taking care of your whole health. Stop into a Walmart Vision Center location to help with adjustments, prescription eyewear, reading glasses and contact lenses.

The Vision Center at 25108 Market Place Drive in Katy, TX, was just recently remodeled and updated into a state-of-the-art facility with an all-new customer experience featuring family tables, full-length mirrors for a functional try-on atmosphere, newly designed and interactive shelving, semi-private spaces for associate consultations, and more.

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No-cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.