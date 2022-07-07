Labcorp begins nationwide testing for monkeypox

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Health authorities in Africa said Thursday, June 30, 2022 they are treating the expanding monkeypox outbreak there as an emergency and are calling on rich countries to share the world's limited supply of vaccines in an effort to avoid the glaring equity problems seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

WASHINGTON – Labcorp began testing for monkeypox Wednesday using CDC’s orthopoxvirus test (which detects all non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox).

Labcorp is offering the testing at its largest facility in the United States and will be able to accept specimens from anywhere in the country, according to a news release from the Biden administration.

According to White House officials, Labcorp expects to be able to perform up to 10,000 tests per week, which will double the current capacity provided through CDC’s Laboratory Response Network (LRN).

“The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “This will not only increase testing capacity but will make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-lab relationships.”

Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox is urged to talk to their healthcare provider about whether or not they need to get tested, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Healthcare providers can order the orthopoxvirus test from Labcorp just as they normally would order other tests. The public will not be able to go to a Labcorp lab and submit a specimen. Labcorp will use electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) to report results to jurisdictions as outlined in the CDC reporting guidance.

For more information, go to www.labcorp.com/monkeypox. The latest CDC information on monkeypox is available at www.cdc.gov/monkeypox.