Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities.

NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

In a news release, Pfizer recalled lots of its blood pressure drugs due to the presence of a nitrosamine above the Acceptable Daily Intake level.

“Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines,” the release reads. “These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.”

Pfizer has recalled 11 lots of its Accuretic and quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

It is suggested that patients taking these drugs should consult with their healthcare provider or pharmacy to determine if they have the affected product.

Patients can also call 888-843-0247 — 7 a.m.-6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday — for instructions on how to return their product and get a refund.

Check here for a list of the lot numbers of the Pfizer drugs being recalled.