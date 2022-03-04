Are you getting enough Vitamin D? 4 health risks if you’re deficient

Vitamin D deficiency is extraordinarily common, and most people don’t even realize they’re suffering from it.

There are many symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency, and even while you experience them, you may attribute your symptoms to other causes.

If you suspect you might be Vitamin D deficient, here are potential side effects to watch out for:

1. Bone pain

A lack of Vitamin D will result in aching bones. While many people know that calcium leads to strong and healthy bones, not everyone realizes you need adequate Vitamin D in order for your body to process calcium.

So, even if you’re getting calcium regularly, if you are Vitamin D deficient, you will struggle with loss of bone density. A lack of Vitamin D can lead to osteoporosis when you’re older. Women are especially at risk of developing osteoporosis, so it is vital that women prevent Vitamin D deficiency.

2. Depression

Vitamin D deficiency can affect your mental health and cause depression and anxiety. The depression associated with Vitamin D deficiency can lead to numerous negative mental health affects. You may begin to feel hopeless about your life, struggle to get out of bed, or have trouble finding happiness in your usual hobbies. Depression can also affect your sleep habits so it may cause insomnia or result in you oversleeping daily. You should always talk to your doctor if you’re experiencing depression symptoms, and bring up Vitamin D testing when you see your general practitioner.

3. Fatigue

A lack of Vitamin D will zap you of the energy you need to complete your daily activities. You may feel tired and sluggish throughout the day, needing to take a nap halfway through your regular routine. If you’re nodding off at your desk or are unable to complete your work due to exhaustion, it’s time to get your Vitamin D levels checked. Increasing the amount of Vitamin D you consume daily may rid you of the fatigue that plagues you. Exhaustion can greatly diminish your quality of life. Don’t let fatigue continue to be an issue for you.

4. Hair loss

Increased hair loss can be a sign of Vitamin D deficiency. While it’s normal to lose hair as you age or between seasons, an abnormal amount of hair loss should be a cause for concern. If you see your hair thinning significantly, try to head outside and get more sunlight. While there are a variety of reasons for sudden hair loss, you can rule out Vitamin D deficiency by increasing the amount of Vitamin D you receive daily.

It’s easy to test for Vitamin D deficiency. If you suspect you’re suffering from this, speak to your doctor about taking a blood test.

The dosage you should be taking for your Vitamin D deficiency is dependent on the severity. Let your doctor prescribe you the correct amount of Vitamin D.