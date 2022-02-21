Jordan’s PM tests positive for COVID while in Egypt

FILE - Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr al-Khasawneh speaks during a press conference with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Dec. 9, 2021. Al-Khasawneh tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, with no visible symptom, while he was in Cairo, heading his countrys delegation in cooperation talks with Egyptian officials. The office of Egypts Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said Egyptian officials who were in contact with the Jordanian premier tested negative for the COVID-19. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)

(Majdi Mohammed, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)