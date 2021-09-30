Nursery rhyme recast as reminder of breast exam importance

A group of breast cancer awareness advocates have recast a nursery rhyme to serve as a reminder that women should take charge of their health.

The Breast Cancer Foundation, Bridgestone Asia Pacific and creative agency DDB Group Singapore launched the Nursery Reminder Campaign, aiming to promote early breast cancer detection through regular breast self-checks.

“Recognizing that our children might be an untapped pillar of support and influence in the fight against breast cancer, the Breast Self-Check Nursery Reminder was conceptualized to enlist the help of children as a conduit, combining the breast self-check with familiar musical nursery rhymes and tunes — teaching women to do their self-checks, while reminding them to make it a lifelong habit,” the BCF website says.

The nursery rhyme, titled “Molly Monkey Sings and Saves,” is sung by several little monkeys who, while motioning the positions, sing lyrics that indicate how to perform a breast self-exam:

Up and down

Bit by bit

Round and Round

The words are different, but the tune is quite familiar, as most of us know it as “The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round.”

The video ends by stating, “This isn’t just a nursery rhyme. It’s a reminder that could save women’s lives.”