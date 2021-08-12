St. Luke’s Health announces all workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November

HOUSTON – St. Luke’s Health announced Thursday that it will now require COVID-19 vaccines for all employees.

According to the news release, St. Luke’s Health employees will have until Nov. 1, 2021 to become fully vaccinated.

“As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and those in our communities. Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment. Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify,” the statement read, in part.

The requirement will also include all physicians, advanced practice providers, volunteers, and all others caring for patients within a St. Luke’s Health facility.

“Throughout the pandemic, St. Luke’s Health has implemented a broad range of safety measures to be able to continue providing essential health care services to everyone in our communities, including those battling life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again due to the threat of variants, and many communities continue to have low vaccination rates. Our decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination for our teams is rooted in a commitment to keeping our community safe -- and bringing an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

Ad

Read more about the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy here.