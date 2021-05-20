Houston Methodist Hospital sends medical supplies to India to help fight COVID

HOUSTON – Last year, Houston’s health leaders were stocking up supplies on personal protective equipment, which was hard to come by.

One of the early fears in the pandemic was that we would run out of PPE and not be able to protect frontline healthcare workers.

In the end, to summarize a valiant effort, Houston hospitals did in fact have a sufficient supply of PPE.

In fact, thousands of pounds of supplies purchased by Houston Methodist sat unused in a warehouse. When a few Houston doctors from India desperately asked to send that extra inventory to their home country, Houston Methodist did not disappoint.

Vice president of supply chain management, David Peck, said we currently have plenty of PPE for our own needs and hopes this donation helps contribute to the end of the pandemic worldwide.

“This is product that we purchased March and April of last year at the beginning of the pandemic here in Houston,” Peck said. “We bought quite a bit, and so we have gone through it and this is what we have left, so we want to donate it to the folks in India.”

Once the Indian Doctors Association knew the supply was available, they got to work locating which cities needed it and could accept it once it lands.

“We started dealing with stuff we never dealt with as physicians. Procurement, retrieval, logistics, transport, customs,” Dr. Jignash Shah, Indian Doctors Association, said. “These are some things that we needed to do as a group, put our lives on hold.”