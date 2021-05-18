Scientists scramble to understand new and mysterious brain disorder affecting dozens in Canadian province

Forty-eight people in Canada have battled a rare and debilitating brain disorder.

It closely mimics the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a fatal brain disorder that affects only 1 in 1 million people each year, according to a Washington Post report.

For those who have suffered the symptoms of this new disorder, tests for Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease have come up negative, and experts can’t seem to find a cause.

Patients have ranged in age from 18 to 85 and have lived in the Moncton area or the New Brunswick Acadian peninsula.

For now, it’s being referred to as the Neurological Syndrome of Unknown Cause. Officials are currently looking into the New Brunswick Cluster.

Of the 48 people who have been identified as having symptoms of the unknown syndrome, six have died, as of Monday.

“The suffering is immense … because it’s beyond physical,” said neurologist Alier Marrero, who works at Moncton’s Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center. “There’s also the neuropsychiatric and moral suffering of the patients that is only partially relieved by medications.”

Some of the symptoms patients are developing include:

