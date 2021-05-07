Pfizer, BioNTech ask FDA for full approval of COVID-19 vaccine, report says

A health worker holds a tray with vials of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 during a priority COVID-19 vaccination program at a community medical center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Pfizer and BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration Friday for full approval of the companies’ Covid-19 vaccine. If approved, it would be the first Covid-19 vaccine in the United States to hold that distinction.

The vaccine was the first to be granted an emergency use authorization, or EUA, in December, for use in the U.S.

Vaccines can only be authorized in this manner during public health emergencies — in this case, the Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, all Covid-19 vaccines currently in use in the U.S. are being administered through EUAs.

For the full report, go to NBCNews.com.