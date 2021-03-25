Gov. Abbott announces new outreach partnership to help increase COVID-19 vaccinations among senior citizens

Austin, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday a new outreach partnership to help enhance the state’s Save Our Seniors program.

The partnership includes the Texas Employee Retirement System, the Texas Teachers Retirement System, AARP, and Medicare health plans. Participating Medicare health plans include UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will work with the partnerships to launch a direct outreach effort through email, phone calls, and direct mail to encourage seniors to get vaccinated, and to provide them with the tools and information they need to receive a vaccine.

The outreach partnership is expected to reach 2 million seniors.

“With the continued success of the Save Our Seniors program, we are protecting more seniors in Texas from COVID-19,” Abbott said. “This new outreach partnership will strengthen this program by helping us reach more seniors across the state and ensuring they have the tools and information they need to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to our partners for stepping up to protect seniors across our state. With more vaccines on the way and more Texans eligible, we will continue to make tremendous progress to ensure that every Texan who wants a vaccine will get one.”

The partnership comes days before all adults in Texas, ages 16 and older, will be able to get vaccinated.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also directed vaccine providers to prioritize people ages 80 or older when scheduling appointments, by immediately moving them to the front of the vaccination line.

Texans can call 211 to find out more information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.