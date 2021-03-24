Harris County Pct. 5 deputy now battling pneumonia after overcoming COVID-19

HOUSTON – One Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Deputy who is recovering from COVID-19, is now fighting a collapsed lung and post-COVID pneumonia.

Serving his community for more than 20 years, he is now determined to share his story to warn others about the seriousness of the virus.

Even in these times, Precinct 5 deputy Daniel Porter has the heart to serve others.

“We’ve been going since say day one,” Porter said.

That hasn’t changed. Now, Porter is hoping to help serve the community from his home as he recovers from COVID-19 and post-COVID complications, including a collapsed lung.

“I chose to be a police officer to help my community. Not for a paycheck. Not for any other reasons,” Porter said.

Helping others in their time of need is a part of his DNA.

Porter, 40, has been a first responder for 20 years. He serves as the President of the Monaville Volunteer Fire Department. He also serves the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

Two months ago, he also joined as a deputy for Harris County Constable Precinct 5, who have quickly become his “blue family.”

“They are some of the most amazing people over there. I loved the group and can’t wait to get back,” Porter said.

On Feb. 25, Porter was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I thought I was a healthy, young person. The signs weren’t too bad, and then all of a sudden, it’s like ‘BAM.’ It grabs you and it does what it wants with you,” Porter said.

The symptoms started out as typical.

“I had a 102.8 fever for about three days. (I had) chills (and) achy muscles,” Porter said.

Eventually, he got better, but just a day after feeling good, he fell sick again.

“My pulse-ox dropped to 82%,” Porter said.

After being in and out of the hospital in both Katy and the Texas Medical Center, Porter is now COVID-free. However, Porter developed post-COVID pneumonia and still has a collapsed lung.

“Today’s a good day. I feel like I’m on the uphill side of it now. Of course, we’ve said that three times,” Porter said.

His family, including his wife Holly, and two children, are very proud of his determination and strength.

“I’m amazed at the progress he’s making and how humble he’s been,” Holly said. “As you’re going through things like this, I told him to create a tiny goal, and his tiny goal is: ‘I’m going back to work Monday.’ So he’s been really fighting through it.”

While he cannot go to work for at least another 10 days as he recovers, he is looking forward to getting back to what he loves - serving the community.

His law enforcement family has asked the community for prayers and support. They’ve set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.