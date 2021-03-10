Texas expands vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and older starting next week

A healthcare worker injects a resident with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign at the Mara Simmons school in Vieques, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Government officials are urging everyone in Vieques to get vaccinated so the tiny island popular with tourists can achieve herd immunity, but noted that many residents have been reluctant to be inoculated against the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

HOUSTON – Texas health officials announced Wednesday expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility requirements that begin next week.

In a tweet, officials at the Department of State Health Services said anyone 50 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday as part of the state’s Phase 1C rollout.

People 50+ will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15.



Texas will continue to protect those at the greatest risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death. #TexasDSHSNewsRelease:

ENG: https://t.co/2ObSQHKcSS

ESP: https://t.co/7CauB5jVbK#COVID19TX #HealthyTexas pic.twitter.com/prQ3eKpQTB — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) March 10, 2021

Health officials said there are about 5 million Texans between the ages of 50 and 64 and more than a million of them are already vaccinated.

This is in addition to the people who are already eligible to receive the vaccine in phases 1A and 1B, which includes frontline health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, certain teachers and child care workers and anyone 16 and older with comorbidity.

