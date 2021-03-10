Johnson & Johnson set to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials on children in Houston in next few weeks

Northwest Harris County, Texas – Enrollment will soon begin for a pediatric Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial in Harris County, according to DM Clinical Research.

The trial is set to begin in the next few weeks and will include participants who are under the age of 18.

DM Clinical Research started the initiative “Houston Fights COVID-19.” So far, the group has enrolled thousands of adults and adolescents in trials sponsored by Moderna, Pfzier and other drug companies.

“What we are doing right now is, we are creating our pool of patients and trying to get out into the community to talk to these parents to see who is interested and who would want to join,” said Sarah Hasan, a researcher with DM Clinical Research. “The reason, and the fact that we are open for the younger population, including babies and infants, just shows that the data we collected from the older kids, the teenage studies and the adults studies, shows really, really positive data, and because of that, that’s how we are able to do these other studies.”

Ad

Right now, the J&J COVID-19 vaccine trial is expected to consist of two vaccines and a booster. Not much other information about the size of the group, the ratio of vaccine versus placebo or the duration of the trial has been released.

Anyone looking to enroll in a trial, can check the following website: houstonfightscovid.com

They are seeking thousands of participants. But just because you enroll, doesn’t mean you will be in the J&J trial. Moderna is also about to begin a trial with children under the age of 12.

Hasan says other drug companies are also about to begin trials as well. She said there are many in the pipeline.

“It’s not a promise they would be a part of a particular study. It’s the one that they best fit into based off of their age, based off their demographic, and based off their medical history,” Hasan said. “We take a lot of things into account.”

Ad

Most trials will last from one to two years with compensation provided.