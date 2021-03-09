61ºF

Over 50% of Texas’ senior citizens have gotten their coronavirus shots, Abbott says

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

A senior citizen gets their COVID-19 vaccine.

HOUSTON – More than 50% of the state’s senior citizens have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The governor made the announcement Monday on Twitter just days before the state is set to lift capacity limits and the mask mandate March 10.

In a number of tweets, Abbott also updated the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate, saying we’re down to 7.9%, the lowest in five months. He also added that hospitalization rates continue to decline at 4,721, which is the lowest since Oct. 19.

Abbott said Texas is slated to receive more than 1.385 million COVID-19 vaccines this week and encouraged all seniors and educators to sign-up for one.

