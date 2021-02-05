Congressional report finds dangerous levels of toxins in leading baby foods

A congressional report published by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy on Thursday revealed finding toxic heavy metals in baby foods.

According to the report, investigators found that some baby foods contained dangerous levels of heavy metals that could “endanger infant neurological development and long-term brain function.”

The committee’s investigation, led by Democratic Chairman Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, found that leading baby foods including Gerber, HappyBaby and Plum Organics, contained dangerous levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury.

“Baby food manufacturers hold a special position of public trust. But consumers mistakenly believe that these companies would not sell unsafe products. The subcommittee’s staff report found that these manufacturers knowingly sell baby food containing high levels of toxic heavy metals,” Krishnamoorthi wrote in a statement, according to Fox.

According to the report, the significant levels of toxic heavy metals can cause “permanent decreases in IQ, diminished future economic productivity, and increased risk of future criminal and antisocial behavior in children. Toxic heavy metals endanger infant neurological development and long-term brain function.”

Click here to read the entire congressional report.