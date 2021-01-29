COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Houston Methodist: Tune in here as officials answer questions about vaccine, rollout

HOUSTON – Houston Methodist will hold a COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall on Friday at 10 a.m.

The town hall is designed to help people understand the COVID-19 vaccine and its rollout, particularly to help educate communities of color about the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Houston Methodist.

Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, Dr. Victor Narcisse, associate division head of Hospital Medicine and Arianne Dowdell, vice president, chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer at Houston Methodist will be answering questions during the event.

KPRC 2 will broadcast a live stream of the 10 a.m. event in the video at the top of this article.