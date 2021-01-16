List of coronavirus vaccine hubs in Houston-area

A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The Texas Department of State Health Services has designated dozens of coronavirus vaccine hubs across the state.

These hubs are meant to concentrate on large-scale COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Here’s a list of the designated vaccine hubs in the Greater Houston area. It will be updated as state officials release more information

Chambers County

Chambers County Health Department, Anahuac

Fort Bend County

LHD Fort Bend County Health Department, Rosenberg

Galveston County

University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, Galveston

LHD Galveston County Health District, Texas City

Harris County

CHI St. Luke’s Health, Houston

Harris County Public Health, Houston

Houston Health Department, Houston

Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Houston

School of Nursing, Houston

Liberty County

Emergency Hospital Systems, Cleveland

Montgomery County

Lone Star Family Health Center, Conroe

Washington County