List of coronavirus vaccine hubs in Houston-area

The Texas Department of State Health Services has designated dozens of coronavirus vaccine hubs across the state.
These hubs are meant to concentrate on large-scale COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Here’s a list of the designated vaccine hubs in the Greater Houston area. It will be updated as state officials release more information
Chambers County
- Chambers County Health Department, Anahuac
Fort Bend County
- LHD Fort Bend County Health Department, Rosenberg
Galveston County
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, Galveston
- LHD Galveston County Health District, Texas City
Harris County
- CHI St. Luke’s Health, Houston
- Harris County Public Health, Houston
- Houston Health Department, Houston
- Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Houston
- School of Nursing, Houston
Liberty County
- Emergency Hospital Systems, Cleveland
Montgomery County
- Lone Star Family Health Center, Conroe
Washington County
- Washington County EMS, Brenham