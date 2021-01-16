39ºF

Health

List of coronavirus vaccine hubs in Houston-area

Tags: Coronavirus, Vaccine
A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (Copyright 2020 Associated Press)

The Texas Department of State Health Services has designated dozens of coronavirus vaccine hubs across the state.

These hubs are meant to concentrate on large-scale COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Here’s a list of the designated vaccine hubs in the Greater Houston area. It will be updated as state officials release more information

Chambers County

  • Chambers County Health Department, Anahuac

Fort Bend County

  • LHD Fort Bend County Health Department, Rosenberg

Galveston County

  • University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, Galveston
  • LHD Galveston County Health District, Texas City

Harris County

  • CHI St. Luke’s Health, Houston
  • Harris County Public Health, Houston
  • Houston Health Department, Houston
  • Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Houston
  • School of Nursing, Houston

Liberty County

  • Emergency Hospital Systems, Cleveland

Montgomery County

  • Lone Star Family Health Center, Conroe

Washington County

  • Washington County EMS, Brenham

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.