Ask 2: Can mosquitoes spread COVID-19 ?

Question: Can mosquitoes spread COVID-19?

Answer: No.

The CDC says there is no evidence at this time that mosquitoes can spread COVID-19. The main way to spread COVID-19 is from person to person through respiratory droplets.

In a June study from the World Health Organization, scientists tested mosquitoes for viral transmission and brought back negative results. They concluded that the virus cannot replicate its cells inside the mosquito.

