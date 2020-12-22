CDC releases new recommendations for those experiencing allergic reactions from vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released recommendations for those experiencing allergic reactions after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

CDC recommendations

If you get a COVID-19 vaccine and you think you might be having a severe allergic reaction after leaving the vaccination site, seek immediate medical attention by calling 911, the CDC recommends.

If you have ever had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient that is in a COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says you should not get that particular vaccine.

If you have had a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines or injectable therapies, CDC recommends you should ask your doctor if you should get the vaccine.

Who can get vaccinated?

The CDC says people with a history of severe allergic reactions not related to vaccines or injectable medications, such as allergies to food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex, can still get vaccinated.

People with a history of allergies to oral medications or who might have a milder allergy to vaccines can also receive the vaccine, the CDC said.

The CDC doesn’t recommend anyone getting a second shot if you have a severe allergic reaction after getting the first shot.

After you get the vaccine, here is what you should do:

People who get the COVID-19 vaccine should be monitored for 15 minutes, according to the CDC. Others with a history of allergies were given a recommendation of 30 minutes.

Vaccination providers must give care as quickly as possible in case of a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine. Once the emergency is under control, a vaccine recipient is advised to be monitored for several hours,

The CDC says they have been monitoring reports of severe allergic reactions.