CDC releases new recommendations for those experiencing allergic reactions from vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released recommendations for those experiencing allergic reactions after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
CDC recommendations
- If you get a COVID-19 vaccine and you think you might be having a severe allergic reaction after leaving the vaccination site, seek immediate medical attention by calling 911, the CDC recommends.
- If you have ever had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient that is in a COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says you should not get that particular vaccine.
- If you have had a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines or injectable therapies, CDC recommends you should ask your doctor if you should get the vaccine.
Who can get vaccinated?
- The CDC says people with a history of severe allergic reactions not related to vaccines or injectable medications, such as allergies to food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex, can still get vaccinated.
- People with a history of allergies to oral medications or who might have a milder allergy to vaccines can also receive the vaccine, the CDC said.
- The CDC doesn’t recommend anyone getting a second shot if you have a severe allergic reaction after getting the first shot.
After you get the vaccine, here is what you should do:
- People who get the COVID-19 vaccine should be monitored for 15 minutes, according to the CDC. Others with a history of allergies were given a recommendation of 30 minutes.
- Vaccination providers must give care as quickly as possible in case of a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine. Once the emergency is under control, a vaccine recipient is advised to be monitored for several hours,
The CDC says they have been monitoring reports of severe allergic reactions.