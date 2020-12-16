CHARTS: Here’s where the coronavirus vaccine has been distributed in Texas

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is displayed during a news conference in Galveston, Texas, on Dec. 15, 2020.

The Texas Department of State Health Services launched a dashboard Tuesday aimed at tracking the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the state.

According to the data, Harris County has the largest estimated number of frontline workers and vulnerable population in the state at 308,918. That is the first tier of people designated to receive the vaccine. As of Dec. 15, Harris County has received 20,475 of the 71,175 doses distributed across the state.

Eventually, the dashboard will track the number of people who have been vaccinated.

The chart shows where coronavirus vaccines have been distributed across the state.