H-E-B says it will administer coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available

HOUSTON – H-E-B will be one of the places where you can get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

The Texas-based grocer said Thursday that its pharmacies will partner with federal and state governments to provide the vaccine to the general public.

The process will follow the distribution schedule established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A federal panel voted this week to make the first doses of the vaccine available to health care workers and long-term care facility residents. Those first doses could be available sometime this month.

Some experts have said it may be spring or summer before the vaccine is widely available to the general public.

According to the CDC, doses of the vaccine purchased with taxpayer money will be given to people at no cost. However, vaccine providers will be allowed to charge administrative fees.