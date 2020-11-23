Abbott: Health care workers helping COVID-19 patients among first to receive coronavirus vaccine in Texas

HOUSTON – Health care workers likely to provide direct care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents will likely be the first group to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Monday.

The coronavirus vaccine will be distributed across the state as early as next month, Abbott’s office said.

The news release said, “EVAP has recommended, and the Commissioner of Health John Hellerstedt has approved, health care workers likely to provide direct care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents to be the first group to receive the vaccine. This includes staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, emergency medical services and home health care workers. As part of its ongoing work, EVAP will make recommendations on how and when to roll out vaccine to other critical groups.”

Abbott’s office said the following plan will serve as “the guiding principles for Texas’ COVID-19 vaccine allocation process.”

Abbott’s office said in a news release that the principles were established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, created by DSHS to make recommendations on vaccine allocation decisions, including identifying groups that should be vaccinated first to provide the most protection to vulnerable populations and critical state resources.

“These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott is quoted as saying in a news release. “This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources.”

Texas will initially allocate COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria: