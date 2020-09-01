Health experts urge Americans to get flu shot now to help curb ‘Twindemic’

HOUSTON – National health experts are worried about what they call a “twindemic” this season.

Health experts said they are concerned that flu season and COVID-19 pandemic could collide this year. They’re urging people to get their flu vaccinations.

Infectious Disease Specialist William Schaffner, MD, recommends getting the vaccine between mid-September and early November.

“We protect us, we protect people around us,” he said.

Doctors added that even if you do get sick despite getting the vaccine it will be less severe. Experts say that this year’s flu vaccine will protect against four strains of the flu instead of three as in previous years.