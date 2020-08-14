95ºF

RediClinic closes all of its 36 Texas-area locations to focus on telehealth options

HOUSTON – RediClinic closed all of its 36 Texas-area locations this week to focus on expanding telehealth options for patients, the company said.

According to RediClinic’s website, they are using Rite Aid Virtual Care, which is powered by the company, to see patients through telehealth appointments.

The website says they can connect patients with a live board-certified clinician through a video visit from the comfort of your home.

RediClinic had 36 locations in 21 cities across Texas before their unexpected closing.

