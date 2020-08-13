Ask 2: Is it safe to have dental work, such as dental implants, done during this time?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Is it safe to have dental work, such as dental implants, done during this time?

The answer: Texas dentists are allowed to fully operate as of May, however, the World Health Organization (WHO) urges patients to postpone non-emergency services such as routine teeth cleaning, oral health checkups and cosmetic procedures in high-transmission areas in latest guidelines published last Tuesday.

“WHO advises that routine non-essential oral health care – which usually includes oral health check-ups, dental cleanings and preventive care – be delayed until there has been sufficient reduction in COVID-19 transmission rates from community transmission to cluster cases or according to official recommendations at national, sub-national or local level,” its August 3 guidelines said.

According to the American Dental Association, conditions such as severe dental pain, tooth fractures, and orthodontic repairs such as braces are considered part of “emergency dental care.” The full list can be found by clicking here.

Dentists are strongly urged to wear personal protective equipment and deep clean their tools and exam rooms after each patient. As they are regularly in contact with patient saliva during exams, the likelihood of transmitting the coronavirus increases, according to WHO.

